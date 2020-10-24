Final List of Candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election – Province

Posted By: Don Lehn October 24, 2020

Victoria – Following the close of candidate nominations on October 2, the final list of candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election is now available on Elections BC’s website.

There are 332 candidates in the provincial general election. 308 are representing 10 registered political parties, while 24 candidates are running as independents.

PARTY BALLOT NAMECANDIDATES
B.C. Vision3
BC NDP87
BC Liberal Party86
Libertarian25
Christian Heritage Party of B.C.5
Communist Party of BC5
Conservative19
BC Green Party74
Rural BC Party1
Wexit BC2
UNAFFILIATEDCANDIDATES
Independent25

For more information on the 2020 Provincial General Election, visit Elections BC’s website at elections.bc.ca.

