chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Oct 22, 2020 – Final Push Towards Election Night (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn October 23, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Oct 22, 2020.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

-It’s the home stretch for the BC 2020 Provincial Election!
-Transportation Ministry warns of La Nina Snow

AND

U Sports and Canada West Cancel Conference championships – UFV and TWU won’t play for any titles.

News Director: Don Lehn

For the election from a local perspective, watch this Saturday in this space for chillTV’s BC 2020: Election Night!, with your hosts Clint Hames & Bud Mercer with special guests:
Willow Reichelt
Kelly Velonis
John Les
Professor Scott Fast

…and, Don Lehn bringing you uptodate election results all night!

presented by Simpson Notaries and sponsored by:
GOLD: Koller Epp Wealth Management Group of RBC Dominion…
SILVER:
Earls Chilliwack
Hofstede’s
Mark’s Chilliwack

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Oct 22, 2020 – Final Push Towards Election Night (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.