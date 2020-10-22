Re-Activation for Search of Vancouver Man – May Be Hiking In Manning Park – Princeton GSAR Now Involved

Vancouver/Fraser Valley/Manning Park – OCTOBER 22 UPDATE – At the family’s request, the search for a missing 25-year-old man who may have gone hiking in Manning Park, has been re-activated. Jordan Naterer was last seen on October 10 at 7 AM, leaving his Downtown Vancouver apartment.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue have become involved.

BREAKING: Search for #JordanNaterer re-activated according to Princeton Search and Rescue FB page. 25-year-old last seen October 10th. #ManningPark https://t.co/QDk56BQCRy — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) October 22, 2020

OCTOBER 15 ORIGINAL STORY – Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old man who may have gone hiking in Manning Park.

Jordan Naterer was last seen on October 10 at 7 AM, leaving his Downtown apartment at Seymour and Nelson streets.

Naterer’s black 2016 Honda Civic with BC license plate LA248W has been located at the Frosty Mountain Trailhead by the Lightening Lake Day Use area.

Naterer is white with fair skin, five feet ten inches tall, has a slim build, and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and white running shoes. He was carrying a large green backpack.

He was expected to be at a Thanksgiving dinner on Monday evening and did not attend. Those close to him are deeply concerned as his absence is out of character.

Anyone who sees Jordan Naterer is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until police arrive.