Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver Hosted a Habitat Build Day in Mission (VIDEO)

Mission—Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a family-friendly and affordable housing project in Mission that, once completed, will see nineteen, three-bedroom townhouses built along the Cedar Valley Connector. The first phase of this development is expected to be complete before spring 2021, bringing eight affordable units to the community.

On October 20, District Council members, Cal Crawford, Jag Gill, Ken Herar and Danny Plecas, District staff members, and staff from the Mission Chamber of Commerce had the opportunity to get involved with the project as volunteers on the construction crew during Habitat Build Day.

Learn more about the project in Mission on the Habitat for Humanity site.