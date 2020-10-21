RCMP Searching for Missing Mission Man, Could be in BC, Alberta, Yukon – Joseph Pierce

Mission/Abbotsford – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Joseph Pierce.

He was last seen October 6, 2020 in Abbotsford.

Pierce suffers from mental health issues and requires medication. He has been known to travel throughout BC and to the Yukon and investigation indicates he may be heading to Alberta.

Pierce is described as:

RCMP/Joseph Pierce

-36 year old caucasian male;

-5’10”, 180lbs;

-Brown curly hair, typically somewhat outgrown;

-full beard.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of him, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA