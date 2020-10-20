Cultus Lake Community Association – Meet Your Local Provincial Candidates



Kelli Paddon – BC NDP



My name is Kelli Paddon and I am the BC NDP candidate for Chilliwack-Kent. I am grateful to live nearby in Lindell Beach with my husband and two kids, as well as our two dogs. I am a public servant and advocate and have a record of successfully amplifying the voices of those I serve. For 15 years I have worked in the community living sector at local and provincial levels. I started my community service working with Chilliwack Society for Community Living and later I moved into instruction and provincial level work. In addition to participating in community and provincial boards, my most recent position includes leading an interdisciplinary team responsible for policy and government relations in the community living sector across the province, contributing to cross-ministry tables to develop and inform provincial policies, and negotiating cross-government agreements that impact the everyday lives of

those I serve.



As someone who lives at the lake, I see and understand many of the issues that this area struggles with and the burden it places on the residents of our beautiful community. There are real infrastructure, funding and policy needs here, which will require advocacy and research to ensure we have the input and support from various levels of government to bring us into the realities we are facing in 2020. I know that my experience in provincial policy and government relations work has provided me with the experience and skills to be effective at the provincial level as well as working with municipal and federal partners. As part of the BC NDP team I will be well positioned to explore and communicate the needs of this constituency. I have a long history of stakeholder consultation and engagement which will ensure I am bringing your priorities and concerns directly to Victoria.



There is no doubt that people are worried about what the next four years are going to look like, and I am honoured to be hearing about people’s experiences, hopes, and fears as we go through this together. Mostly, I am hearing a lot of hope as people share what is important to them whether it is seniors care, healthcare, the economy, schools, or building a better future. John Horgan and the BC NDP are focused on people and have the plan that will get us through this and keep us safe, healthy, and secure during the pandemic and through the recovery. If elected as a part of the BC NDP team I am in a strong and unique position to provide the people of Chilliwack-Kent a strong and effective voice as part of a team in Victoria as we move forward. I am the only local candidate that, if elected, offers inclusive representation to fight for our needs and priorities at the decision-making table. This election is an opportunity for voters in Chilliwack-Kent to ensure that all our voices are represented and heard, and so I am asking for you to vote Kelli Paddon BC NDP for MLA in Chilliwack-Kent.



Kelli can be reached at kelli.paddon@bcndp.ca