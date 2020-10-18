Kent (John Henry Oliver) – Joan Vogstad, who was born in Agassiz and has lived most of her life there, talks about growing up in this small farming community and her later involvement with the Agassiz-Harrison Historical Society. For the complete interview, go to YouTube and search Celebration 125: Podcast with Joan Vogstad or on Facebook, Celebration 125: District of Kent and scroll down.
Related Articles
Celebration 125: Podcast with Wayne Dyer, former Fire Chief for the District of Kent (VIDEO)
Kent 125 Podcast – Clem Seymour, former Chief of Seabird Island (VIDEO)
Kent Celebration 125 Podcast – Part 3 of 3 with Patricia “Pat” Cameron Lidstone “After the (1948) Flood” (VIDEO)
Kent 125 – Memories Minute with John Van Laerhoven, former Mayor for the District of Kent (VIDEO)
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Kent Celebration 125 – Memories Minute: Joan Vogstad. An excerpt from the longer Celebration 125 version"