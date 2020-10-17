Book: The Pandemic Lockdown’s Silver Lining: The World’s Animals Came Out To Play (INTERVIEW)

Langley/Chicago – The pandemic lockdown’s silver lining: the world’s animals came out to play.

Langley artist illustrates new COVID-19-period children’s book.

When COVID-19 forced us into our homes this year a remarkable thing happened — some of the world’s animals returned to the now-urban areas where their ancestors once frolicked freely. They scavenged tasty treats, played hide & seek and luxuriated in new aromas.

When the World Went Quiet, a newly released children’s book illustrated by Langley based artist Kelly Ulrich, explores the joyful journey of wild boars, geese, spotted civets and other animals amid the unusual tranquillity.

You can order the book through Amazon here.

“These stories are magical,” said Ulrich. “Writer Tia Martina and I are delighted to offer children a chance to go on an adventure alongside these adorable animals.”

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to conservation groups.

NOTE: Kelly is also the illustrator of the wildly popular @1bike1world cartoon on Instagram. The site chronicles the story of a Scottish welder, Dean Nicholson, who’s riding his bike around the world with his rescue cat Nala. It has 837K followers on IG. Kelly has illustrations in Dean’s new book, Nala’s World, which is currently number 1 in its category on Amazon.ca.