Chilliwack – ICYMI, chillTV’s BC 2020 Debate for Chilliwack-Kent, presented by Simpson Notaries!

This is a 3 way debate featuring incumbent MLA Laurie Throness of the BC Liberal Party, and challengers Kelli Paddon of the BC NDP and Jason Lum Independent.

NOTE THIS WAS TAPED BEFORE THRONESS RESIGNED FROM THE LIBERAL CAUCUS.

Your host Clint Hames is our debate moderator.