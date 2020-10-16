chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 15, 2020 – Throness Resigns from Liberals (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: October 15, 2020 – Throness Resigns from Liberals.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
- BREAKING NEWS – Laurie Throness, MLA Chilliwack Kent resigns.
- Thanksgiving tragedy as two teens die in a traffic accident by the Fraser River.
- The traffic cones in Cultus Lake come down for now
AND
The Chiefs place two picks in the NHL entry draft!
News Director: Don Lehn
