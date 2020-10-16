Chilliwack Jets Start Inaugural Season with October Games Against Mission City – This Weekend

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn October 16, 2020

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets start their inaugural season with October games, all against Mission City.

Image
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Jets Start Inaugural Season with October Games Against Mission City – This Weekend"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.