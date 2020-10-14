Chilliwack FC Awards Went Virtual (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Congratulations to all those who received an award during the Chilliwack FC Virtual Awards Ceremony presented via Facebook Live on Tuesday, October 13. Trophies will be available for pick-up at the Chilliwack FC office.

Player Awards

U11 Girls Strikers Most Improved Player Olivia Nicholson Most Valuable Player Aislinn Shantz U11 Girls Attack Most Improved Player Mackenzie Neufeld Most Valuable Player Reese Johnston U11 Boys Strikers Blue Most Improved Player Gabe Josephson Most Valuable Player Sam Urban U11 Boys Strikers Red Most Improved Player Colin Mitchell Most Valuable Player Brando Fletcher U11 Boys Attack Most Improved Player Tony Warkentin Most Valuable Player Garett Baumstark U12 Girls Strikers Most Improved Player Sara Hungle Most Valuable Player Emerson Hanks U12 Girls Attack Most Improved Player Eva Flueckiger Most Valuable Player Lily Tizzard U12 Boys Crush Most Improved Player Keenan Murrell Most Valuable Player Hunter Enns U12 Boys Strikers Most Improved Player Luca Vargas Most Valuable Player Miller Cameron U12 Boys Attack Most Improved Player Ethan Trellenberg Most Valuable Player Corwin Drew U13 Girls Attack Most Improved Player Brooke Klassen Most Valuable Player Chanine Klaus U13 Boys Strikers Most Improved Player Willem Van Schagen Most Valuable Player Ayden Radke U14 Boys Crush Most Improved Player Christian Handley Most Valuable Player Jordan Brown U14 Boys Attack Most Improved Player Wil Thompson Most Valuable Player Isaiah Chahal U15 Girls Crush Most Improved Player Madison White Most Valuable Player Kali Good U15 Girls Strikers Most Improved Player Gabrielle Ciochetti Most Valuable Player Monique Rennie U15 Boys Attack Most Improved Player Paul David Most Valuable Player Justin Hari U16 Girls Attack Most Improved Player Lexi Conkin Most Valuable Player Natasha Klop U16 Boys Strikers Most Improved Player Jeremy Labine Most Valuable Player Nathan Lock U16 Boys Attack Most Improved Player Nicholas Peralta Most Valuable Player Carter Brown U17 Girls Attack Most Improved Player Shelby Yaxley Most Valuable Player Lauren Phillips U18 Boys Attack Most Improved Player Wayne Charlie Most Valuable Player Wesley Roche U18 Girls Strikers Most Improved Player Jamie Ritchie Most Valuable Player Alaska Goldsmith

Referee Awards

Small Sided Referee Taylor Klassen Full Field Referee Christina Peet-Williams

Chilliwack FC Awards