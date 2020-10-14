BC Now Enters Record Length – State of Emergency – 16th Time = 30 Weeks

Victoria – The COVID pandemic has forced the BC Government into uncharted and record territory. The B.C. government has extended its province-wide state of emergency for the 16th time (30 weeks).

The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on October 27, 2020, to allow Health resource staff to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns and COVID-19 outbreaks.

A provincial declaration of a state of emergency allows the Province to implement provincial emergency measures and allows access to assets that may be necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency. This is a temporary measure authorized by the Emergency Program Act.