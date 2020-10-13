Wind for the Valley and More Snow for the Coquihalla

Coquihalla (with files from Environment Canada/Abbotsford Weather on Twitter) – Another front is passing through to give the Fraser Valley a blast of a wind storm and more snow for the Coquihalla.

Warnings

4:56 AM PDT Tuesday 13 October 2020

Wind warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Widespread gusty winds are expected over Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound today.



A rapidly intensifying low pressure system is approaching Vancouver Island and will cross the island south of Port Hardy late this morning.



As the low approaches, winds will rise from the southeast early this morning. Areas of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia, and Bowen Island will see winds of 50 to 70 km/h from the southeast.



As the low crosses Vancouver Island, winds will abruptly switch from southeasterly to very strong, gusty southwesterlies late in the morning. Widespread winds of 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.



Howe Sound will see winds shift to southerly inflow 60 km/h gusting to 90 km/h in the morning.



Winds are expected to ease this evening.

Statements

5:09 AM PDT Tuesday 13 October 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Snow will continue for BC highway passes this morning.



A frontal system will move through southern BC today. Snow levels have lowered to near 1000 m and snow has begun overnight. The snow will change over to rain later this morning as snow levels rise.



For Allison Pass (Hope to Princeton): Another 5 cm is expected this morning.



For Coquihalla Summit (Hope to Merritt): 10 cm is expected this morning. Snow will change to rain late this morning, but will switch back to flurries near the summit overnight. An additional 10 cm is possible near the summit tonight.



For Surrey Lake Summit on the Coquihalla (Merritt to Kamloops): 5 cm is expected this morning.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

High resolution Canadian model rather deep with that low for Tuesday. Good track for significant winds across parts of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/uiAA2PS5ok — Abbotsford Weather (@cwaughweather) October 12, 2020



