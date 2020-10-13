Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 cases with staff members at Mission’s Chartwell Retirement Residence

Surrey/Mission – A staff member at PICS Assisted Living Facility in Surrey has tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared an outbreak, and our rapid response team is at the site. Communication with residents and families is underway. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home. In addition, a staff member at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission has tested positive for COVID-19. Fraser Health has declared an outbreak, and our rapid response team is at the site. Communication with residents and families is underway. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home.

PICS Assisted Living Facility is owned and operated by Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society. Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence is an assisted living and independent living facility that is owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences. Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following at both locations:

· Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

· Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

· Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

· Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

· Residents, families and staff are being notified.

· Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at both sites to take any further actions required and support each facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Evergreen Hamlets, a long term care facility in Surrey owned and operated by H&H Total Care Services. With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location.

Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and our rapid-response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at sites with outbreaks. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.