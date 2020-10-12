TEDxAbbotsford 2020 – November 18 and 19 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx Abbotsford is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group.

Register today and join on Nov 18-19.

Facebook information is here.

Preliminary Program:

Nov 18 from 07.30pm – Mara Mennicken

– Jordan Eshpeter

– Digital Art Gallery

– Saint Soldier

– Satwinder Kaur Bains

– Breakout-rooms & Discussions

Nov 19 from 07.30pm – Jennie Moore

– Cindy Jardine

– Digital Art Gallery

– Tsandlia Van Ry

– Breakout-rooms & Discussions