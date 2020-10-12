Applications for Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) – Start Thanksgiving Monday, October 12 – Tech Issues Jam The System

Ottawa – The rules for the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) have been released. Applications start Thanksgiving Monday, October 12.

However, and on a holiday, there are glitches.

UPDATE @CBCNews: Many are having technical trouble applying for CRB via government site. As of 11 am ET, message read: ‘CRA is currently experiencing technical issues with applications for Recovery Benefits. We are urgently working to restore this service as quickly as possible.’

From the CRB website:

The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) gives income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are directly affected by COVID-19 and are not entitled to Employment Insurance (EI) benefits. The CRB is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

If you are eligible for the CRB, you can receive $1,000 ($900 after taxes withheld) for a 2-week period.

If your situation continues past 2 weeks, you will need to apply again. You may apply up to a total of 13 eligibility periods (26 weeks) between September 27, 2020 and September 25, 2021.

Details about how you can apply will be available on Thanksgiving Monday October 12.