4th Annual Fraser Valley Tech Forum – October 21-22

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn October 12, 2020

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley’s largest tech event goes virtual on October 21-22, 2020.

This two-day event will be broadcasted live on the Tech Forum Event App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The event opens up the opportunity to e-connect and network with other founders, entrepreneurs, business service providers, industry icons, and more.

From innovators to thought leaders, XLRator is proud to assemble an amazing lineup of speakers, engaging networking and learning sessions, and PITCH Contest to learn more about starting and growing a business.
