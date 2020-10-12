Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley’s largest tech event goes virtual on October 21-22, 2020.
This two-day event will be broadcasted live on the Tech Forum Event App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The event opens up the opportunity to e-connect and network with other founders, entrepreneurs, business service providers, industry icons, and more.
Get your FREE tickets today!
|From innovators to thought leaders, XLRator is proud to assemble an amazing lineup of speakers, engaging networking and learning sessions, and PITCH Contest to learn more about starting and growing a business.
Be the first to comment on "4th Annual Fraser Valley Tech Forum – October 21-22"