Three Chilliwack Teens in Fatal Accident off Ballam/MacDonald – Coming back from Gill Road – One Airlifted to Hospital

Chilliwack (Shaun Glazier) – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating an accident that happened late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. According to free lance reporter Shaun Glazier, there were 3 teens in a vehicle, all around 19 years old. Two deceased and one airlifted to hospital just after 1AM Sunday Morning.

EMS helicopter landed in the field on Macdonald.

Witnesses say that they were coming back from Gill Road.

This accident is near a cross that was put up in memorial of a similar accident from a year ago.

On Sunday morning, a group of teens were seen at the site, sobbing uncontrollably.

More to come.