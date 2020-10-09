chillTV’s The Rail Choice! Episode 3, “A No Brainer?!”w/ Vice President of the South Fraser Community Rail Society, Brittany Gardner (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV is pleased to bring you “The Rail Choice: Community Rail South of the Fraser”!

EPISODE 3: “Community Rail South of the Fraser – A No Brainer?” Vice President of the South Fraser Community Rail Society, Brittany Gardner weighs in this week with an overview on the metrics and discussion of the proposed new hydrogen-fueled passenger trains.

Activating 99 km of the Interurban Rail Line with hydrogen passenger trains would cost less than extending Skytrain 14 km to Langley!

This 4 part series featuring former Mayor of the Township of Langley, Rick Green, and former Premier of BC, Bill Vander Zalm, and hosted by chillTV News Director, Don Lehn, examines the veracity of reactivating an existing 100 year old community rail line, with hydrogen powered trains.

