Anti-Gay Group Expected to Tour Valley Liberal Ridings Ahead of Election Day

Fraser Valley – In a media release from the BC NDP, they said that the group ARPA (Association for Reformed Political Action) is set to campaign in the communities of BC Liberal candidates Laurie Throness, John Martin, Mary Polak, and Margaret Kunst immediately before the election.



The release goes on to state that – ARPA’s “Defending Our Christian Legacy of Freedom” tour will stop in Langley on Friday, October 23rd and then in Chilliwack on election day. ARPA’s explicit mission is to influence government on issues like conversion therapy, LGBTQ+ rights, and abortion.

FVN has reached out to ARPA for comment.

Current Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness has been in the cross hairs of controversy over his association with a Christian based magazine and their stance of the LGBTQ community, anti-abortion and other issues.

In the release, the NDP criticizes their mission statement.