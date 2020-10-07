He’ll Be OK ! Chilliwack’s “Other Mayor” Harold – Recovering from Surgery – Back in November

Chilliwack – He’ll be OK and yes, Harold will have surgery and will be back on the downtown beat in November.

In the recent Downtown Chilliwack BIA notice:

Some of you may have noticed that Harold, our wonderful street cleaner, ambassador, and beloved “Mayor of Downtown”, has not been at work in recent days. Unfortunately, Harold has a health issue that will require surgery, and we will likely not see him back in his familiar role until at least into November.

This is not illness, it is more of an injury that is not considered to be work-related. The surgery date is still not set, and he will require a couple weeks to recover afterwards.

Harold recently started a Facebook page so you can send your best wishers there.