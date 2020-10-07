COVID Xmas Causality – Operation Red Nose Won’t Be Running

Fraser Valley – We usually joke about the “running of the noses”.

This is no joke. COVID has shut down Operation Red Nose for the 2020 Christmas Season.

From the organization’s website:

After careful consideration of the current public health situation and its logistical impact on the service, Operation Red Nose has decided not to provide its famous safe ride service during the 2020 holiday season.

This is for the entire country.

“The safety of our volunteers, clients, and local host organizations has always been one of our top priorities. The decision was made after long and careful consideration, and not without emotion. We want to thank all of our volunteers and local partners who keep supporting their community year after year. We look forward to working with you again next year.

– Jean-Philippe Giroux, Executive Director for Operation Red Nose

Even in the absence of the safe ride service this year, Operation Red Nose will continue to promote its road safety message, and remind everyone to always plan for a safe way to get home by calling a friend, a relative, a cab, by designating a sober driver, or by staying overnight.