Chilliwack/Island 22/Fairfield Island – (FVRD) – On October 1, the Island 22 Dog Park in #Chilliwack was temporarily closed for your safety as a bear was been spotted in the area.

Bears are feeding for fall and then hibernation.

Once again, (on Wednesday October 7) the FVRD closed the dog park. This time a bear with cubs was spotted. Park remains closed until further notice.