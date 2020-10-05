elxn2020 Josue Anderson-Independent Candidate for Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – FVN and chillTV invite all 2020 Provincial Election candidates to send us your bios, mission statements and notification if you are willing to do an on camera interview for chillTV.

Introducing Josue Anderson-Independent candidate for Chilliwack:

Website is here.

Josue Anderson

“I was born into poverty in Mexico before my father brought us to British Columbia when I was 5 years old. 6 years ago I left UBC with a double major and student debt. I am now retired at 30. I am not a politician, I am a capitalist and I assure you we need progressive socialism in order to save our planet.

Our current political system is woefully ill-equipped to tackle income inequality or climate change. We need to dramatically revolutionize the social systems used in government so that people feel connected and represented.



I am a progressive. I believe BC needs to be moved much further left than the NDP has any interest in moving, while fighting climate change more effectively than the Greens. I also believe in fiscal accountability, operational effectiveness and that human beings operate best in egalitarian networks rather than oppressive hierarchies.

Tommy Douglas is my Canadian hero though Red Green is a close second.

I’m inspired by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, Greta Thunberg, and especially the water protectors at Unis’tot’en Camps.



I have no idea where things are headed for our province or planet but I wholeheartedly believe that wherever we are going, we need to go together.”