Chilliwack RCMP Investigating Shooting at Young and Hope River Road

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance as police investigate a shooting incident.

Late Thursday evening, October 1, 2020 around 9:30PM, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a man suffering a non-life threatening gun shot wound receiving medical treatment at Chilliwack General Hospital.

As Chilliwack RCMP General Investigation Support Team (GIST) pursue their investigation, officers believe that following an exchange between a motorcycle operator and occupants of a dark coloured SUV on Hope River Road, the suspects allegedly followed and shot the motorcycle operator while travelling on Young Road near Hope River Road.

RCMP investigators are reaching out to the driver of a large commercial truck, which the motorcycle passed, and to anyone travelling in the area of Menzies Street, Young Road or Hope River Road on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 7 – 10 p.m. who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash cam to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.

As police pursue our investigation, evidence gathered to this point indicates this was not a random act, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. Public safety is always a priority and the circumstances of this investigation is concerning to us.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2020-41583

