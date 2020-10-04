Op/Ed – Our City, Our Choice – Maple Ridge Homeless, Addicts, Frustrated Residents + “Rigilanties”

Maple Ridge (Susan Einarsson)- Our City Our Choice – telling the story of how when social justice activists and drug addicts flooded Maple Ridge and police and government stood by – the citizens took matters into their own hands to save their town.
