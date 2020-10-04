Mission RCMP Searching for Missing 52 Year Old Jeffery Ford Johnston

Posted By: Don Lehn October 4, 2020

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Jeffery Ford JOHNSTON. JOHNSTON was last seen on October 1st, 2020 in Mission.

 JOHNSTON is described as:

  • 52 year old Caucasian male,
  • 5 ft 9 in
  • 230 lbs
  • Brown Hair
  • Brown Eyes
  • Wearing a black zip up jacket and blue jeans

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of JOHNSTON, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

Contact: Sgt PARAHONIAK 604-302-1357

Mission File: 20-11082

