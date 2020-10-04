Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Jeffery Ford JOHNSTON. JOHNSTON was last seen on October 1st, 2020 in Mission.
JOHNSTON is described as:
- 52 year old Caucasian male,
- 5 ft 9 in
- 230 lbs
- Brown Hair
- Brown Eyes
- Wearing a black zip up jacket and blue jeans
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of JOHNSTON, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.
Contact: Sgt PARAHONIAK 604-302-1357
Mission File: 20-11082
Be the first to comment on "Mission RCMP Searching for Missing 52 Year Old Jeffery Ford Johnston"