Mission RCMP Searching for Missing 52 Year Old Jeffery Ford Johnston

Mission – Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance to locate missing person Jeffery Ford JOHNSTON. JOHNSTON was last seen on October 1st, 2020 in Mission.

RCMP/Jeffery Ford Johnston

JOHNSTON is described as:

52 year old Caucasian male,

5 ft 9 in

230 lbs

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Wearing a black zip up jacket and blue jeans

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of JOHNSTON, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at SOLVECRIME.CA.

Contact: Sgt PARAHONIAK 604-302-1357

Mission File: 20-11082