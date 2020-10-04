CIVL-FM and Fraser Valley Music Award Winner To Be Unveiled – Award Details For 2020 To Come

Abbotsford – CIVL-FM is thrilled with the reception to 2018 Folk Award recipient Jenny Banai’s September release couchwalker, funded in part by prize money from her Fraser Valley Music Award. CIVL also notes that applications for the 5th annual awards will be unveiled on a newly designed web-portal through www.civl.ca on October 9th.

Details about this years’ awards categories, prizes, dates and deadlines come early next week.

CIVL and the FVMAs offered a prize of 200 vinyl units for Jenny’s 2018 award victory, and the resultant product is couchwalker. The 12 song release led the Globe and Mail to liken Jenny to ‘the fictitious love child of Feist and Smokey Robinson’, while the Vancouver Sun notes “its (sic) equal parts Radiohead and Montreal art rock with a lead electric sound that could have been pulled off of a vintage King Crimson record.”

Still coming down the pipe by 2021, the release of the 2018 consolation prize that went to a pair of multiple time Fraser Valley Music Award nominees and former winners who also happen to be couples – Langley’s The Kwerks will be releasing a split album with Saint Soldier and Rozsa from Cultus Lake.

Of the opportunity to participating in the Fraser Valley Music Awards, and how it’s impacted her ability to succeed as an artist by providing the luxury of free Vinyl records, Jenny says: “It took a huge financial weight off of my shoulders and released me to design the physical copy exactly the way I would want to present it, on baby blue marble vinyl! I feel very proud of what I’ve made every time I package or personally deliver one of these babies.”

Jenny encourages artists to apply for the 2020 Fraser Valley Music Awards, regardless of whether or not they think they’ll ‘win the big prizes’: “You literally have nothing to lose! The Fraser Valley Music Awards and CIVL work hard at making things easier on indie artists. I know this first hand. They want to support you and your music. So make good shit and get it into their eager hands!”

Of the labour it takes to launch a nationwide musical release that gets the attention of the types of publications couchwalker has seen, Jenny says: “The multiple job descriptions under the headline ‘musician’ are never-ending, and I often forget that not everyone is required to be a business-woman, artist, engineer, producer, journalist, social media influencer, creator, singer, IT tech, investor, web-designer, and the list goes on. And sometimes even, ALL the work pays off in the most unexpected places! You never know where or how someone will hear what you make. So it’s hard. but good-hard.”