Chilliwack Agriculture Tour – Second Stop: Heritage Farms (VIDEO)

“Farming is like any job, except you punch in at age 5, and you never punch out.”

The second stop on our tour is Heritage Farms, a family farm that raises Canadian grass-fed and grain-finished beef and produces certified organic, free-range eggs.

The Garcia family takes pride in teaching their children respect for the animals and the value of hard work, and in providing the highest quality beef that is ethically and sustainably raised.

Follow the social media so that you can ‘visit’ each new Tour stop.

Links

https://www.facebook.com/chilliwackeconomicpartners/https://www.instagram.com/chilliwackeconomicpartners/?hl=en