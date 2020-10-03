Touch a Truck – Helping Archway Food Bank in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – This year the Abbotsford Centre and Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union created a new virtual series, Touch a Truck: Road Trip in place of the venues annual in-house Touch a Truck event. Touch a Truck: Road Trip was a fun, educational, five-part series for the whole family, sponsored by Envision Financial, Spectra Venue Management, STAR FM and Country 107!

The series aired on the Abbotsford Centre’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels, and featured 13 different local business and organizations, who showcased 18 different vehicles, including a tank, a tractor, a fire truck, an armoured vehicle, heavy equipment and much more. Additionally, throughout the month of September the Abbotsford Centre collected food and funds to benefit Envision Financial’s The Full Cupboard, which in turn goes to the Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford. As a result, over $2050 in monetary donations were collected for The Full Cupboard!