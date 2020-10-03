Cultus Lake (Instagram/Cultus Lake Fire Department)- Details are few coming from Cultus Lake Fire Department, however one kayaker is lucky to be alive.
cultuslakefiredepartment responded to a near drowning and luckily a bystander seen her flip the kayak and was able to drag her to shore . The extra concern is that the lake temperature has dropped in degrees so hyperthermia could have been a fatal concern as well.
Others on social media renewed the call for the department to have their own rescue boat.
Be the first to comment on "Near Drowning of Kayaker at Cultus Lake"