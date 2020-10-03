Final List of Candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election – Province

Victoria – Following the close of candidate nominations on October 2, the final list of candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election is now available on Elections BC’s website.
There are 332 candidates in the provincial general election. 308 are representing 10 registered political parties, while 24 candidates are running as independents.
|PARTY BALLOT NAME
|CANDIDATES
|B.C. Vision
|3
|BC NDP
|87
|BC Liberal Party
|87
|Libertarian
|25
|Christian Heritage Party of B.C.
|5
|Communist Party of BC
|5
|Conservative
|19
|BC Green Party
|74
|Rural BC Party
|1
|Wexit BC
|2
|UNAFFILIATED
|CANDIDATES
|Independent
|24
For more information on the 2020 Provincial General Election, visit Elections BC’s website at elections.bc.ca.
