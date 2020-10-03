Final List of Candidates for the 2020 Provincial General Election – Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley (Elections BC) – Candidate nominations are now closed for the October 24th vote.

The list below is the final list of candidates for the Fraser Valley.

If you request a vote-by-mail package before nominations close, your package may include a write-in ballot. To mark your write-in ballot, you must write the name of the party or candidate of your choice clearly in the space provided. Make sure you write the name of a party or candidate running in your electoral district or your vote will not be counted. A vote for a party leader will not be counted unless they are a candidate in your electoral district.

Your electoral district is shown on the certification envelope included in your vote-by-mail package. If you need help finding your electoral district or candidates, phone Elections BC at 1-800-661-8683.

Search for confirmed candidates in your electoral district below. You can also find the full list of candidates here (Excel).

Abbotsford SouthBruce BanmanBC Liberal Party
Aird FlavelleBC Green Party
Inder JohalBC NDP
Laura-Lynn ThompsonChristian Heritage Party of B.C.
Abbotsford WestMichael de JongBC Liberal Party
Kevin EastwoodBC Green Party
Sukhi GillB.C. Vision
Michael HenshallConservative
Preet RaiBC NDP
Abbotsford-MissionAeriol AlderkingChristian Heritage Party of B.C.
Pam AlexisBC NDP
Stephen FowlerBC Green Party
Simon GibsonBC Liberal Party
Trevor HamiltonConservative
ChilliwackJosue AndersonIndependent
Andrew CoombesLibertarian
Tim CooperBC Green Party
Dan CoulterBC NDP
Diane JanzenConservative
John MartinBC Liberal Party
Chilliwack-KentEli GagneLibertarian
Jeff HammersmarkBC Green Party
Jason LumIndependent
Kelli PaddonBC NDP
Laurie ThronessBC Liberal Party
Fraser-NicolaDennis AdamsonIndependent
Mike BhanguIndependent
Aaron SumexheltzaBC NDP
Jackie TegartBC Liberal Party
Jonah TimmsBC Green Party
LangleyShelly JanConservative
Bill MasseBC Green Party
Andrew MercierBC NDP
Mary PolakBC Liberal Party
Langley EastMegan DykemanBC NDP
Alex JoehlLibertarian
Margaret KunstBC Liberal Party
Tara ReeveIndependent
Ryan WarawaConservative
Cheryl WiensBC Green Party
Maple Ridge-MissionBob D’EithBC NDP
Chelsa MeadusBC Liberal Party
Matt TrenholmBC Green Party
Maple Ridge-Pitt MeadowsCheryl AshlieBC Liberal Party
Lisa BeareBC NDP
