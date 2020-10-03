chillTV’s SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar! “Rev”, Season 6, Episode 7 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn October 3, 2020

Fraser Valley – SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar! “Rev”, Season 6, Episode 7.

Tammy Plett, aka Rev is a singer, song writer as well as a poet.
Her family means the world to her.

Learn more in her interview with Nancy.

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "chillTV’s SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar! “Rev”, Season 6, Episode 7 (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.