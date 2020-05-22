UFV Fall Semester – Strictly On Line

Fraser Valley – To really no one’s surprise, nearly all UFV courses and assessments such as exams will be delivered in an online format for the Fall 2020 semester. Not only will this help limit the spread of COVID-19, it is also the direction established by BC’s Go Forward Plan. All post-secondary institutions in BC will be operating under similar formats for Fall 2020.

Any classes or forms of hands-on learning that can’t be delivered online will be deferred to January where possible. If rescheduling isn’t possible, we will consider face-to-face instruction as long as we are able to assure the safety of our students and faculty, and adhere to directions from the Public Health Office.

More information can be found on the UFV Website here.