Three Arrested After Crime Spree from Calgary to Hope – Spike Belt Stopped The Chase

Calgary/Kamloops/Merritt/Hope – Three people have been arrested following an alleged crime spree which started in Calgary and ended in Hope this past weekend.

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday May 17, 2020 officers from the Calgary Police Service were called to investigate a car-jacking and robbery, where a man and woman allegedly assaulted the driver, forced him from his vehicle and fled.

Twelve hours later on May 18 in Kamloops, RCMP received a shoplifting complaint at a local gas station. The suspects, now two men and a woman, were associated to a vehicle matching the description and bearing the same Alberta licence plates as the one stolen the night before in Calgary. Kamloops RCMP frontline officers flooded the area and located the vehicle, however, the driver allegedly failed to stop and fled toward Merritt.

Merritt RCMP officers were unsuccessful in attempts to stop the vehicle, which was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed, south on Highway 5, toward Hope. Merritt officers immediately requested assistance of Hope RCMP officers, who successfully deployed a spike belt, deflating two tires, yet the vehicle continued onto Highway 1.

The female passenger, jumped out and was arrested when the vehicle slowed down to conduct a U-turn, while the other two male passengers were arrested after running over another spike belt and driving into Hunter Creek at Hunter Creek Bridge.

29-year old Jose Alejandro Sandoval-Barillas of Calgary has been charged with one count each of robbery and flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and possession of identity documents. 23-year-old Kisha Rose Ann Chickness, also of Calgary has been charged with one count each of robbery and possession of stolen property and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. A 29-year-old man has been released from custody without charge.