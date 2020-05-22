Province Expanding Patio, Service Areas To Support Safe Reopening

Victoria – On the heels of many cities and municipalities allowing leniency with regards to patio use during Phase 2 of re-booting the economy, the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation branch (LCRB) will now permit food-primary, liquor-primary and manufacturer licensees, such as wineries, breweries and distilleries, to apply through a simplified online process to temporarily expand their service areas until Oct. 31, 2020.

The temporary authorizations are focused on expanding a licensed service area’s footprint only and will not permit an increase in an establishment’s overall occupancy. Licensees must comply with all local bylaws and liquor-primary and manufacturer licensees must also receive the approval of their local government.

There are no fees associated with the temporary expansion applications, which will be reviewed in the order they are received using an expedited approval process for faster processing times. While there will not be a site inspection prior to approval of the permit, inspectors will conduct regular compliance inspections.

Read LCRB’s policy directive here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/liquor-regulation-licensing/liquor-law-policy/liquor-policy-directives

Submit an application for a temporary service area expansion here: https://justice.gov.bc.ca/cannabislicensing/