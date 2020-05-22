Friday Snow Expected For Coquihalla, Highway 3, OK Connector

Coquihalla/Highway 3/Okanagan Connector – On Friday morning, Environment Canada and Drive BC issued a Special weather statement in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today. Snow levels have lowered to 1200 to 1400 metres this morning and is forecast to rise to near 1700 metres this afternoon.



Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected this morning over highway 3 – Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass and over the Okanagan Connector. Lesser amounts of 2 to 4 cm are possible over Allison Pass and Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.