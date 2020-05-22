CEBL/Bandits May Go To Single Site Tourney Instead Of Full Season

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Bandits and the rest of the CEBL Canadian Elite Basketball League, are eyeing the possibility of a single site tournament to replace the 2020 Regular Season.

It addresses safety issues as well as season ticket holders who would not be able to attend.

In a media statement:

“For the past two months we have been methodically working through a number of contingency plans that could enable us to play in 2020 under the traditional format of a regular-season or under any number of innovative formats. We have known that ultimately any actions we may take will be dictated by public health and government officials. Our priorities align with theirs—keeping the health and safety of all people at the forefront of our decisions.