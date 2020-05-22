BC Campers Get First and ONLY Dibs On Provincial Campsites, For Now

BC Parks is taking a phased approach to re-opening, and as of May 14, 2020, many parks have re-opened for day use. The Discover Camping website and call centre will reopen to new reservations on May 25, 2020 at 7am PT. Campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will begin to open on June 1, 2020.

· Frontcountry and backcountry reservations will be available on a 2-month rolling window starting May 25th at 7am:

– On May 25th, the system will open to arrivals as far forward as July 25th.

– On May 26th, July 26th arrivals will be released; on May 27th, July 27th arrivals will be released and so on. This daily release of inventory will continue until the end of the reservable period in each campground is reached.

– Reservations can be made in most campgrounds for a maximum stay of 14 days, subject to availability.

– Reservations made within the first two weeks of inventory being released cannot be changed. This is to prevent people from overbooking and subsequently changing arrival dates to shorten their stay in order to obtain a favourable site or time ahead of other customers. These reservations can only be cancelled, and normal cancellation fees will apply. Customers should not attempt to book a reservation until exactly 2 months ahead of their chosen arrival date.

– Regular cancellation rules and penalties will apply to all new reservations made on or after May 25th.

· Groupsites and reservable picnic shelters will remain closed for the time being; all existing reservations will be cancelled through to December 31, 2020.

Some parks will not be ready to open for June 1 and may open in phases (e.g., Chilliwack Lake will open Paleface and Radium June 1; however, Flora, Greendrop and Lindeman will remain closed until June 15).

Other sites that don’t support physical distancing may stay closed (e.g., group sites, select sites at high density campgrounds, etc.).