UPDATE – Provincial Overdose Alert Includes Smoking Stimulants – Fentanyl, Meth etc.

Fraser Valley – On May 5, Island Health issued an overdose alert to addicts and drug users, of a tainted supply of street drugs and that the number of fatal and near-fatal OD’s were spiking.

After an FVN inquiry to Fraser Health, this became a full Province Wide Alert (on May 6).

On May 21, the Alert was extended to include smoking stimulants including fentanyl, crack, meth etc.