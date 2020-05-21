Chance of Snow For Highway 3, Alison Pass and OK Connector

Highway 3/Alison Pass/Okanagan Connector – A special weather statement has been issued :

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday. Snow level will lower to 1300 to 1500 metres tonight and rise to 1700 to 1900 metres Friday afternoon.



Over Highway 3 – Paulson summit to Kootenay Pass, showers will change to snow this evening with local amounts up to 15 cm near Kootenay Pass by Friday morning. Snow will taper off to a few flurries or rain showers Friday afternoon.



Over the Okanagan connector, up to 5 cm snow accumulations are possible near the summit tonight. Snow will taper off or change to rain showers Friday morning.



Over the Allison Pass, showers may change to flurries near the summit this evening with possibly up to 2 cm snow accumulation tonight.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.



Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.