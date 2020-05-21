Abbotsford Community Foundation Takes Part in New Emergency Community Support Fund

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Community Foundation announced it will provide $221,000 to support local charities responding to COVID-19 as part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canadaand the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

This vast national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19.The Abbotsford Community Foundation is among community foundations across Canada that are taking part.

Starting on May 19, the Abbotsford Community Foundation began accepting applications for funding from qualified donees. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.