Mission Council Releases COVID Financial Impact Report

Mission – An update on the financial impacts on the District of Mission due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to manage those impacts was delivered to Mayor and Council at Tuesday night’s Regular Council meeting.

While the District is in a financially strong enough position to withstand the substantial setback caused by the pandemic, the reality of the financial impacts to the District, like all municipalities, is significant, with expected revenue losses from sources such as recreation and leisure activity fees, transit fare collection, gaming, and the interest collected on late property tax payments and metered utility bills due to delayed deadlines for 2020.

To help ease the financial load on residents, the District of Mission has implemented a number of measures to date, such as:

• Pushing the penalty date for residential property taxes to after September 30

• Delaying metered utility billing due date by three months

• Waving several charges and fees, such as service and administrative fees

• Providing free bus transit until May 31

• Launching the “I Love Mission” campaign with community partners to support the local economy

The full report can be accessed online, and the latest information about the District of Mission’s response to COVID-19 is available at mission.ca/covid-19.