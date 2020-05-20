May 20 COVID Update – One Case at Cedars in Mission (Assisted-Living Facility)

Mission/Fraser Valley/Victoria – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

“Today (May 20), we have 21 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,467 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 317 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,001 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 43 individuals are hospitalized, 10 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 885 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,214 in the Fraser Health region, 126 in the Island Health region, 182 in the Interior Health region and 60 in the Northern Health region.

“We are saddened to report three new COVID-19 related deaths: one in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and two in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 149 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to the family, friends and caregivers of these individuals, as well as to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There has been one new health-care outbreak at The Cedars in Mission assisted-living facility. Both outbreaks at Ridge Meadows Hospital have now been declared over. In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care units have active outbreaks.