City of Chilliwack Reopens Outdoor Sports Courts, Skate Parks

Chilliwack – Effective Friday, May 22, all skate parks and outdoor sports courts, including tennis and pickleball courts, hockey, soccer and basketball courts will be open to the public. Signage reminding users of physical distancing guidelines will be installed in strategic locations. Where applicable, rules for safe play incorporating recommendations from sports associations, such as Tennis BC and Pickleball BC, will also be posted.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, has encouraged people to safely enjoy the outdoors in the company of immediate family members, while maintaining appropriate physical distancing from others. More recently, she said that the chance of catching COVID-19 from someone as they walk past you in a park is “infinitesimally small”.

Outdoor recreation opportunities are important for mental and physical health, and the City will continue to follow provincial guidelines from the Ministry of Health, as well as the BC Parks and Recreation Association. All outdoor facility users should continue to take precautions and stay home if sick.

Staying active is an important element of mental wellness. As we carefully move towards a new normal together, it’s important that everyone using these spaces remembers to stay six feet apart and practice good hand hygiene. Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it as needed.

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit chilliwack.com/COVID19.