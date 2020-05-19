Valley, World Class Weightlifter Gives Back To Community During COVID Pandemic

Fraser Valley – 2020 has been a turbulent year for Valley weightlifter and (day job) corrections officer Sumeet Sharma.

In October 2019, Sharma was a gold medal winner for Team Canada at the North American Powerlifting Championships in Panama City.

During the first weekend of March, he won Gold in his class at the Canadian Nationals in Winnipeg.

Sumeet was planning to go to the Czech Republic this month to represent Canada at the World’s Powerlifting Championships.

COVID shut that down.

So staying true to his compassion for giving back, he did just that.

Over the long weekend, the Sharma and Chawla family, with Raga Restaurant, and Supplementking donated Indian food, water bottles, snack bars, and coffee to the ICU healthcare workers of Abbotsford Regional Hospital. Both Raga Restaurant and Supplementking in Surrey are Sumeet’s sponsors and will be sponsoring him to go to Russia for the World s Powerlifting Championships this October.

Crossing fingers.

Courtesy Sumeet Sharma