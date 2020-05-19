UFV Celebrates Faculty and Staff Excellence with Awards

Fraser Valley – Every spring, UFV celebrates the achievements of its faculty and staff by conferring excellence awards in a number of categories.
This year is no exception. Although the ceremony honouring them has had to be postponed due to COVID-19, UFV is proud to recognize the following excellence awards recipients:
- Faculty Service Excellence: Gerry Palmer, Business
- Leadership: Kyle Baillie, Director of Student Life and Development and Leah Whitehouse, Culinary Cafeteria Cashier.
- Research Excellence: Robert Harding, Social Work and Human Services
- Staff Excellence: Al Tuchscherer, women’s basketball coach
- Teaching Excellence, Joanna Sheppard, Kinesiology
- Teamwork: The 2019 PD Day planning committee (Mark Pearson, Wendy Gracey, Ruby Ord, Navneet Sidhu, Karen Giebelhaus, Gayle Ramsden, Brittany Grewal, Michelle Johnson, and Leah Lyon.)
“I extend my congratulations to all employees receiving excellence awards this year,” said President Joanne MacLean. “I am in awe of your collective achievement and immense contribution. It is the efforts of employees like you who consistently contribute over and above expectations that make UFV the excellent university it is, one where we all work together to engage learners, transform lives, and build community.”
