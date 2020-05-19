Chilliwack Council To Ease Rules On Restaurants and Patios re: COVID Restrictions (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – As Phase 2 of the economic easing of restrictions to regenerate the COVID ravaged economy continue, Chilliwack City Council made it easier for restaurants to expand patios and other outdoor seating areas.

From their May 19 agenda, City staff recommends: That Council waive application requirements for development and/or development variance permits to allow restaurants, cafes and pubs to temporarily expand outdoor seating/patio areas subject to the removal of the temporary expansion within 30 days following the end of the provincial state of emergency due to COVID-19.

The background from the City Agenda:

On May 6th, Premier Morgan announced a gradual reopening of the economy in phases over the coming weeks and months. It is anticipated that by mid-May restaurants, cafes and pubs may be able to open solong as sufficient distancing measures are in place. Night clubs, casinos and bars are expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future and restrictions on large gatherings of 50 or more will remain in place.In order to accommodate distancing measures, restaurants, cafes and pubs may seek creative means to provide seating opportunities for their customers while maintaining distancing measures and requests for expanded outdoor patio spaces are expected. Normally, such requests would be facilitated through building permits (for permanent buildings/structures) and/or development permits (form and character)and/or development variance permit (reduction in parking, setbacks, etc.). In order to allow temporary,non-permanent expansions of outdoor patios/seating areas that do not trigger a building permit. Council is requested to consider waiving application requirements for development and/or development variance permits to facilitate this temporary use. Any operator wishing to expand seating/outdoor patiospace will be advised temporary expansion may be permitted but must be removed within 30 days following the end of the provincial state of emergency due to COVID-19.Permanent construction or improvements to facilities will be required to obtain the necessary approvals,including building and development permits.

The Province will be dealing with liquor licence permits during this extraordinary time, that can be found on the YouTube Video of the Council Session.